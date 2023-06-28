On Wednesday, Matt Olson (.756 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .234 with 13 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 50 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), with more than one hit 18 times (22.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games this year, and 7% of his chances at the plate.

Olson has driven home a run in 34 games this season (43.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .232 AVG .235 .341 OBP .349 .516 SLG .544 20 XBH 19 12 HR 13 29 RBI 31 48/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings