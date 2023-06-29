The Jacksonville Jaguars have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 11th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Jaguars games.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it allowed 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars picked up five wins at home last season and four away.

Jacksonville won just two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence passed for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and accumulated 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

Etienne also had 35 catches for 316 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Foyesade Oluokun helped set the tone with 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +3000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 49ers - +900 11 November 19 Titans - +12500 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +12500

