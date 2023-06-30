The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Friday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 147 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .488 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (441 total runs).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best average in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka will start for the Braves, his first this season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Jared Shuster Graham Ashcraft 6/25/2023 Reds W 7-6 Away Charlie Morton Levi Stoudt 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins - Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Jared Shuster Cal Quantrill

