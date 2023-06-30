Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Albies has recorded a hit in 52 of 80 games this year (65.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 21.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has had an RBI in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .236 AVG .288 .294 OBP .335 .429 SLG .568 13 XBH 21 8 HR 10 28 RBI 28 30/13 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings