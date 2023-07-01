Angelo Blackson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Angelo Blackson is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off their season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Angelo Blackson Injury Status
Blackson is currently listed as active.
Angelo Blackson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|22 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Angelo Blackson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|@Packers
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
