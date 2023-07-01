Argentina Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Argentina is +1600 to finish first in Group G of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +20000 to win the tournament).
Argentina: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+20000
|22
|3
|Odds to Win Group G
|+1600
|18
|3
Argentina: Last World Cup Performance
Argentina's run at the 2019 World Cup ended at the group stage, with two points in three games. Florencia Bonsegundo and Milagros Menendez were its leading scorers at the 2019 World Cup, with one goal each.
Argentina: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Italy
|July 24
|2:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|South Africa
|July 27
|8:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Sweden
|August 2
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Argentina Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Sophia Braun
|23
|13
|Club Leon (Mexico)
|Gabriela Chavez
|34
|18
|Estudiantes (BA) (Argentina)
|Julieta Cruz
|27
|4
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Aldana Cometti
|27
|6
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Eliana Stabile
|29
|3
|Santos FC SP (Brazil)
|Adriana Sachs
|29
|21
|Santos FC SP (Brazil)
|Romina Nunez
|29
|18
|UAI Urquiza (Argentina)
|Lara Esponda
|17
|-
|River Plate (Argentina)
|Vanina Correa
|39
|1
|Rosario Central (Argentina)
|Laurina Oliveros
|29
|23
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Abigail Chaves
|26
|-
|Huracan (Argentina)
|Chiara Singarella
|2022
|-
|Kennesaw State University (United States)
|Mariana Larroquette
|30
|19
|Orlando Pride (United States)
|Agostina Holzheier
|19
|-
|Gremio RS (Brazil)
|Florencia Bonsegundo
|29
|15
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Estefania Banini
|33
|22
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Marianela
|32
|8
|RCD Espanyol Barcelona (Spain)
|Miriam Mayorga
|33
|14
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Lorena Benitez
|24
|16
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Fabiana Vallejos
|37
|11
|Deportivo Cali (Colombia)
|Camila Gomez Ares
|28
|-
|Boca Juniors (Argentina)
|Dalila Ippolito
|21
|20
|Parma (Italy)
|Vanesa Santana
|32
|5
|Sporting de Huelva (Spain)
|Yamila Tamara Rodriguez
|25
|11
|SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil)
|Daiana Falfan
|22
|10
|UAI Urquiza (Argentina)
|Erica Lonigro
|29
|17
|Rosario Central (Argentina)
