Argentina is +1600 to finish first in Group G of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +20000 to win the tournament).

Argentina: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +20000 22 3 Odds to Win Group G +1600 18 3

Argentina: Last World Cup Performance

Argentina's run at the 2019 World Cup ended at the group stage, with two points in three games. Florencia Bonsegundo and Milagros Menendez were its leading scorers at the 2019 World Cup, with one goal each.

Argentina: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Italy July 24 2:00 AM ET - - South Africa July 27 8:00 PM ET - - Sweden August 2 3:00 AM ET - -

Argentina Roster

Name Age Number Club Sophia Braun 23 13 Club Leon (Mexico) Gabriela Chavez 34 18 Estudiantes (BA) (Argentina) Julieta Cruz 27 4 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Aldana Cometti 27 6 Madrid CCF (Spain) Eliana Stabile 29 3 Santos FC SP (Brazil) Adriana Sachs 29 21 Santos FC SP (Brazil) Romina Nunez 29 18 UAI Urquiza (Argentina) Lara Esponda 17 - River Plate (Argentina) Vanina Correa 39 1 Rosario Central (Argentina) Laurina Oliveros 29 23 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Abigail Chaves 26 - Huracan (Argentina) Chiara Singarella 2022 - Kennesaw State University (United States) Mariana Larroquette 30 19 Orlando Pride (United States) Agostina Holzheier 19 - Gremio RS (Brazil) Florencia Bonsegundo 29 15 Madrid CCF (Spain) Estefania Banini 33 22 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Marianela 32 8 RCD Espanyol Barcelona (Spain) Miriam Mayorga 33 14 Boca Juniors (Argentina) Lorena Benitez 24 16 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Fabiana Vallejos 37 11 Deportivo Cali (Colombia) Camila Gomez Ares 28 - Boca Juniors (Argentina) Dalila Ippolito 21 20 Parma (Italy) Vanesa Santana 32 5 Sporting de Huelva (Spain) Yamila Tamara Rodriguez 25 11 SE Palmeiras SP (Brazil) Daiana Falfan 22 10 UAI Urquiza (Argentina) Erica Lonigro 29 17 Rosario Central (Argentina)

