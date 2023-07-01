Davon Hamilton: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Davon Hamilton and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a tilt against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Davon Hamilton Injury Status
Hamilton is currently listed as active.
Davon Hamilton 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|56 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Davon Hamilton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Giants
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Raiders
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Lions
|0.5
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
