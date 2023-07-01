Evan Engram's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.

Evan Engram Injury Status

Engram is currently not on the injury report.

Evan Engram 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 98 TAR, 73 REC, 766 YDS, 4 TD

Evan Engram Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 103.90 134 6 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 91.03 171 9 2023 ADP - 85 8

Evan Engram 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 4 28 0 Week 2 Colts 8 7 46 0 Week 3 @Chargers 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 16 0 Week 5 Texans 10 6 69 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 5 40 0 Week 7 Giants 7 4 67 0 Week 8 Broncos 6 4 55 1 Week 9 Raiders 2 1 8 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 4 3 14 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 4 0 Week 13 @Lions 7 5 30 1 Week 14 @Titans 15 11 162 2 Week 15 Cowboys 10 8 62 0 Week 16 @Jets 8 7 113 0 Week 17 @Texans 2 1 16 0 Week 18 Titans 4 4 27 0 Wild Card Chargers 11 7 93 1 Divisional @Chiefs 6 5 31 0

