A highlight of the Florida A&M Rattlers' 2023 college football schedule is a matchup with South Florida on September 9 -- see below for more information.

Florida A&M 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Jackson State September 3 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN @ South Florida (FBS) September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ West Florida September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - HBCUGo Alabama State September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Mississippi Valley State September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - YouTube @ Southern October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Texas Southern October 21 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Prairie View A&M October 28 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Alabama A&M November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Lincoln (CA) November 11 | 6:00 PM ET - Rattlers+ Bethune-Cookman November 18 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+

