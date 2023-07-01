2023 Florida Atlantic Football Odds to Win American Athletic Conference Championship & National Title
The Florida Atlantic Owls are +650 to take home the AAC title in 2023, according to oddsmakers, which ranks them fourth in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and break down the numbers you need to know before placing a futures bet.
Florida Atlantic American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Florida Atlantic 2023 Schedule
According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Florida Atlantic has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. In 2023, the Owls' schedule will include games against teams who ended the season with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that piled up nine or more wins and games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Monmouth
|September 2
|1
|-
|Ohio
|September 9
|2
|-
|@ Clemson
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Illinois
|September 23
|4
|-
|Tulsa
|October 7
|6
|-
|@ South Florida
|October 14
|7
|-
|UTSA
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Charlotte
|October 27
|9
|-
|@ UAB
|November 4
|10
|-
|East Carolina
|November 11
|11
|-
|Tulane
|November 18
|12
|-
|@ Rice
|November 25
|13
|-
