The Florida Gators' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 5.5, is pretty low.

Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
5.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Gators' 2022 Performance

  • Florida ranked 37th in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (411.0 yards allowed per game) last year.
  • Florida totaled 223.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 84th, giving up 235.8 passing yards per game.
  • Last year UF won just once away from home and had a 5-2 record at home.
  • As underdogs, the Gators picked up just two victories (2-4). When favored, they went 4-3.

Florida's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Anthony Richardson QB 2,549 YDS (53.8%) / 17 TD / 9 INT
654 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 50.3 RUSH YPG
Montrell Johnson RB 841 YDS / 10 TD / 64.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC
12 REC / 58 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.5 REC YPG
Trevor Etienne RB 719 YDS / 6 TD / 55.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
Ricky Pearsall WR 33 REC / 661 YDS / 5 TD / 50.8 YPG
Amari Burney LB 57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT
Rashad Torrence DB 66 TKL / 0.0 TFL
Trey Dean III DB 62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Ventrell Miller LB 52 TKL / 4.0 TFL

Gators' Strength of Schedule

  • Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84), the Gators have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football.
  • Florida will have the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63).
  • In 2023, Florida will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Utah August 31 - -
2 McNeese September 9 - -
3 Tennessee September 16 - -
4 Charlotte September 23 - -
5 @ Kentucky September 30 - -
6 Vanderbilt October 7 - -
7 @ South Carolina October 14 - -
9 Georgia October 28 - -
10 Arkansas November 4 - -
11 @ LSU November 11 - -
12 @ Missouri November 18 - -
13 Florida State November 25 - -

