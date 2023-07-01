The Florida Gators' over/under for victories during the 2023 season, 5.5, is pretty low.

Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -120 +100 54.5%

Gators' 2022 Performance

Florida ranked 37th in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and 97th in total defense (411.0 yards allowed per game) last year.

Florida totaled 223.8 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 84th, giving up 235.8 passing yards per game.

Last year UF won just once away from home and had a 5-2 record at home.

As underdogs, the Gators picked up just two victories (2-4). When favored, they went 4-3.

Florida's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Anthony Richardson QB 2,549 YDS (53.8%) / 17 TD / 9 INT

654 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 50.3 RUSH YPG Montrell Johnson RB 841 YDS / 10 TD / 64.7 YPG / 5.4 YPC

12 REC / 58 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.5 REC YPG Trevor Etienne RB 719 YDS / 6 TD / 55.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC Ricky Pearsall WR 33 REC / 661 YDS / 5 TD / 50.8 YPG Amari Burney LB 57 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT Rashad Torrence DB 66 TKL / 0.0 TFL Trey Dean III DB 62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Ventrell Miller LB 52 TKL / 4.0 TFL

Gators' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (84), the Gators have the eighth-hardest schedule in college football.

Florida will have the 12th-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (63).

In 2023, Florida will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Utah August 31 - - 2 McNeese September 9 - - 3 Tennessee September 16 - - 4 Charlotte September 23 - - 5 @ Kentucky September 30 - - 6 Vanderbilt October 7 - - 7 @ South Carolina October 14 - - 9 Georgia October 28 - - 10 Arkansas November 4 - - 11 @ LSU November 11 - - 12 @ Missouri November 18 - - 13 Florida State November 25 - -

