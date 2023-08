The Florida International Panthers will meet Louisiana Tech in their 2023 season opener, on August 26. For the full Florida International schedule, see below.

Florida International 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Louisiana Tech August 26 | 9:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network Maine (FCS) September 2 | 6:30 PM ET - ESPN+ North Texas September 9 | 6:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ UConn September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - CBS Sports Network Liberty September 23 | 6:30 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ New Mexico State October 4 | 9:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network UTEP October 11 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN2 @ Sam Houston (FCS) October 18 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network Jacksonville State (FCS) October 25 | 7:00 PM ET - CBS Sports Network @ Middle Tennessee November 11 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Arkansas November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Western Kentucky November 25 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks

