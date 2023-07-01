The 2023 season win total established for the Florida State Seminoles, 10, places them ahead of any other ACC team.

Florida State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10 +110 -130 47.6%

Seminoles' 2022 Performance

Florida State made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked 10th-best in total offense (484.2 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (321.8 yards allowed per game).

Florida State sported the 26th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (270.2 passing yards per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 165.4 passing yards allowed per game.

At home last year, FSU was 5-2. Away, the Seminoles went 3-1.

The Noles won one game as underdogs (1-2) and went 9-1 as favorites.

Florida State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Jordan Travis QB 3,214 YDS (64.0%) / 24 TD / 5 INT

417 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 32.1 RUSH YPG Trey Benson RB 990 YDS / 9 TD / 76.2 YPG / 6.4 YPC

13 REC / 144 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG Johnny Wilson WR 43 REC / 897 YDS / 5 TD / 69.0 YPG Lawrance Toafili RB 457 YDS / 5 TD / 35.2 YPG / 4.9 YPC

24 REC / 268 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 20.6 REC YPG Jared Verse DL 42 TKL / 14.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK Jammie Robinson DB 86 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Tatum Bethune LB 70 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK Kalen DeLoach LB 49 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Seminoles' Strength of Schedule

The Seminoles will have the 60th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (72).

Florida State is playing the 58th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

Florida State's schedule features eight games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that collected three or fewer wins).

Florida State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 LSU September 3 - - 2 Southern Miss September 9 - - 3 @ Boston College September 16 - - 4 @ Clemson September 23 - - 6 Virginia Tech October 7 - - 7 Syracuse October 14 - - 8 Duke October 21 - - 9 @ Wake Forest October 28 - - 10 @ Pittsburgh November 4 - - 11 Miami (FL) November 11 - - 12 North Alabama November 18 - - 13 @ Florida November 25 - -

