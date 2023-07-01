Franz Wagner's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +20000. For more stats and info on this Orlando Magic player, scroll down.

Franz Wagner Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Franz Wagner 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 19.8 514 Rebounds 5.8 150 Assists 3.9 102 Steals 1.1 29 Blocks 0.3 9 FG% 44.6% 189-for-424 3P% 28.3% 36-for-127

Franz Wagner's Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.