The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Henry Mondeaux and the Jacksonville Jaguars opening the year with a contest against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Henry Mondeaux Injury Status

Mondeaux is currently listed as active.

Is Mondeaux your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Henry Mondeaux 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Mondeaux and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Henry Mondeaux 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.