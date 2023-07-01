Jamaica Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Jamaica is +4000 to win Group F of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +50000 to win the tournament).
Jamaica: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+50000
|27
|3
|Odds to Win Group F
|+4000
|24
|3
Jamaica: Last World Cup Performance
In the last World Cup, Jamaica qualified but did not reach the knockout rounds. At the last World Cup, Havana Solaun was the team's top scorer with one goal.
Jamaica: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|France
|July 23
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Panama
|July 29
|8:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Brazil
|August 2
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Jamaica Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Konya Plummer
|25
|-
|-
|Vyan Sampson
|27
|3
|Heart of Midlothian WFC (Scotland)
|Den-Den Blackwood
|26
|14
|-
|Allyson Swaby
|26
|17
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Sydney Schneider
|23
|1
|Sparta Prague (Czechia)
|Liya Brooks
|18
|-
|-
|Rebecca Spencer
|32
|13
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Drew Spence
|30
|9
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Khadija Shaw
|26
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Atlanta Primus
|26
|20
|London City Lionesses (England)
|Jody Brown
|21
|10
|Florida State University (United States)
|Paige Bailey-Gayle
|21
|16
|Crystal Palace (England)
|Trudi Carter
|28
|18
|-
|Havana Solaun
|30
|6
|Houston Dash (United States)
|Chantelle Swaby
|24
|4
|FC Fleury (France)
|Tiernny Wiltshire
|25
|19
|-
|Kiki Van Zanten
|21
|15
|University of Notre Dame (United States)
|Tiffany Cameron
|31
|-
|-
|Kameron Simmonds
|19
|-
|University of Tennessee (United States)
|Peyton McNamara
|21
|-
|Ohio State University (United States)
|Cheyna Matthews
|29
|-
|Chicago Red Stars (United States)
|Solai Washington
|18
|-
|-
|Kayla McKenna
|26
|-
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
