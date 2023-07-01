Jamal Agnew: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jamal Agnew when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jamal Agnew Injury Status
Agnew is currently not on the injured list.
Jamal Agnew 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|30 TAR, 23 REC, 187 YDS, 3 TD
Jamal Agnew Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|47.30
|251
|94
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|38.93
|292
|115
|2023 ADP
|-
|823
|253
Jamal Agnew 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|6
|4
|50
|2
|Week 5
|Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|@Chiefs
|4
|3
|4
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|5
|5
|37
|1
|Week 13
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Titans
|3
|3
|36
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|3
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 17
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|Titans
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Wild Card
|Chargers
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Divisional
|@Chiefs
|3
|2
|5
|0
