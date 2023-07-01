The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jamal Agnew when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts play at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Jamal Agnew Injury Status

Agnew is currently not on the injured list.

Jamal Agnew 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 30 TAR, 23 REC, 187 YDS, 3 TD

Jamal Agnew Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 47.30 251 94 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 38.93 292 115 2023 ADP - 823 253

Other Jaguars Players

Jamal Agnew 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 1 1 6 0 Week 2 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 1 1 17 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 4 50 2 Week 5 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 4 3 4 0 Week 12 Ravens 5 5 37 1 Week 13 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 3 3 36 0 Week 15 Cowboys 3 2 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 17 @Texans 1 1 4 0 Week 18 Titans 1 1 8 0 Wild Card Chargers 1 1 2 0 Divisional @Chiefs 3 2 5 0

