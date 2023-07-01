Looking at odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for 2023-24, the Orlando Magic's Jett Howard is currently +15000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Jett Howard ROY Odds

ROY Odds: +15000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Jett Howard 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 8 Points 1.4 11 Rebounds 0.5 4 Assists 0.4 3 Steals 0.0 0 Blocks 0.0 0 FG% 26.7% 4-for-15 3P% 18.2% 2-for-11

Jett Howard's Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL

