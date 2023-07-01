Justin Lower is in fifth place, with a score of -11, after the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Justin Lower Insights

Lower has finished below par nine times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Lower has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Lower has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 37 -7 278 0 17 1 3 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Lower finished 30th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Lower has played i the last year (7,297 yards) is 73 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Lower shot better than 48% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Lower carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Lower carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Lower's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Lower's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Lower ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Lower finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Lower Odds to Win: +4500

All statistics in this article reflect Lower's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

