Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of 1.071 in his past 10 games, including eight home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Marlins.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks while hitting .246.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Olson has gotten a hit in 52 of 81 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 29.6% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36 games this year (44.4%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 44 times this year (54.3%), including 17 games with multiple runs (21.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.256
|AVG
|.235
|.356
|OBP
|.349
|.598
|SLG
|.544
|25
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|31
|49/25
|K/BB
|53/25
|1
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.03 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Marlins will send Perez (5-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
