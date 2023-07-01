Might the Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's best defenseman)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +8000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mikhail Sergachev's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +8000 (15th in NHL)

Think Mikhail Sergachev will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Mikhail Sergachev 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 22:55 756:34 Goals 0.1 2 Assists 0.5 17 Points 0.6 19 Hits 0.9 30 Takeaways 0.2 7 Giveaways 0.5 18 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Mikhail Sergachev's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.