Montaric Brown is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Montaric Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently listed as active.

Montaric Brown 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Jaguars Players

Montaric Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

