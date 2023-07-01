Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Could the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +550.
Nikita Kucherov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +375 (2nd in NHL)
Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 Insights
|Games Played
|32
|Time on Ice
|20:59
|692:58
|Goals
|0.7
|22 (3rd)
|Assists
|1
|32 (2nd)
|Points
|1.6
|54 (1st)
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|0.8
|28
|Giveaways
|1.4
|46
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|8
Nikita Kucherov's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
