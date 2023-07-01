Could the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +550.

Nikita Kucherov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +550 (3rd in NHL)

MVP Odds: +375 (2nd in NHL)

Nikita Kucherov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 20:59 692:58 Goals 0.7 22 (3rd) Assists 1 32 (2nd) Points 1.6 54 (1st) Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.8 28 Giveaways 1.4 46 Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Nikita Kucherov's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

