The Philippines has the worst odds to win Group A at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +50000. Its first game is on July 21 against Switzerland.

Philippines: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank
Odds to Win +50000 27 4
Odds to Win Group A +50000 30 4

Philippines: Last World Cup Performance

The Philippines was not among the 24 teams that qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Philippines: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff
Switzerland July 21 1:00 AM ET - -
New Zealand July 25 1:30 AM ET - -
Norway July 30 3:00 AM ET - -

Philippines Roster

Name Age Number Club
Sofia Harrison 24 16 -
Jessika Cowart 23 26 -
Hali Long 28 5 -
Angela Beard 25 - -
Alicia Barker 25 - -
Reina Bonta 24 - -
Randle Dominique 28 3 -
Isabella Flanigan 18 14 -
Olivia Davies McDaniel 25 23 -
Kaiya Jota 17 - -
Kiara Fontanilla 23 22 -
Ryley Bugay 27 10 -
Tahnai Annis 34 6 -
Quinley Quezada 26 20 -
Sarina Bolden 27 18 -
Anicka Castaneda 23 11 -
Katrina Guillou 29 21 -
Chandler McDaniel 25 8 -
Malea Cesar 2022 2 -
Carleigh Frilles 21 15 -
Jaclyn Sawicki 30 4 -
Sara Eggesvik 26 25 -
Meryll Serrano 25 - -

