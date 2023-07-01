The Philippines has the worst odds to win Group A at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +50000. Its first game is on July 21 against Switzerland.

Philippines: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +50000 27 4 Odds to Win Group A +50000 30 4

Philippines: Last World Cup Performance

The Philippines was not among the 24 teams that qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Philippines: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Switzerland July 21 1:00 AM ET - - New Zealand July 25 1:30 AM ET - - Norway July 30 3:00 AM ET - -

Philippines Roster

Name Age Number Club Sofia Harrison 24 16 - Jessika Cowart 23 26 - Hali Long 28 5 - Angela Beard 25 - - Alicia Barker 25 - - Reina Bonta 24 - - Randle Dominique 28 3 - Isabella Flanigan 18 14 - Olivia Davies McDaniel 25 23 - Kaiya Jota 17 - - Kiara Fontanilla 23 22 - Ryley Bugay 27 10 - Tahnai Annis 34 6 - Quinley Quezada 26 20 - Sarina Bolden 27 18 - Anicka Castaneda 23 11 - Katrina Guillou 29 21 - Chandler McDaniel 25 8 - Malea Cesar 2022 2 - Carleigh Frilles 21 15 - Jaclyn Sawicki 30 4 - Sara Eggesvik 26 25 - Meryll Serrano 25 - -

