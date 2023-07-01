Roy Robertson-Harris is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Indianapolis Colts in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Roy Robertson-Harris Injury Status

Robertson-Harris is currently not on the injury report.

Is Robertson-Harris your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Roy Robertson-Harris 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 45 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Robertson-Harris and the Jacksonville Jaguars with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Jaguars Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Roy Robertson-Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 Colts 1.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 5 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 7 Giants 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @Titans 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 15 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 1.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 17 @Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Titans 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Wild Card Chargers 1.0 4.0 7 0 2 Divisional @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.