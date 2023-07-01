South Africa Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
South Africa has the worst odds to top Group G at the 2023 Women's World Cup, at +6500. Its first game is on July 23 against Sweden.
South Africa: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+25000
|23
|4
|Odds to Win Group G
|+6500
|25
|4
South Africa: Last World Cup Performance
South Africa qualified for the 2019 World Cup, but failed to make it out of the group stage. At the most recent World Cup, Thembi Kgatlana was the team's leading scorer with one goal.
South Africa: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Sweden
|July 23
|1:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Argentina
|July 27
|8:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Italy
|August 2
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
South Africa Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Karabo Dhlamini
|21
|7
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Tiisetso Makhubela
|26
|14
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Bongeka Gamede
|24
|18
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Noko Matlou
|37
|4
|SD Eibar (Spain)
|Fikile Magama
|21
|-
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Lebogang Ramalepe
|31
|2
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Bambanani Mbane
|33
|13
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Kaylin Swart
|28
|20
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Andile Dlamini
|30
|16
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Kebotseng Moletsane
|28
|-
|-
|Refiloe Jane
|30
|15
|Sassuolo Calcio (Italy)
|Linda Motlhalo
|25
|10
|Glasgow City LFC (Scotland)
|Thembi Kgatlana
|27
|11
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Sibulele Holweni
|22
|23
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Kholosa Biyana
|28
|19
|UWC Ladies FC (South Africa)
|Robyn Moodaly
|29
|8
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Nomvula Kgoale
|2022
|-
|-
|Gabriela Salgado
|2022
|-
|JVW FC (South Africa)
|Noxolo Cesane
|2022
|-
|-
|Melinda Kgadiete
|30
|-
|Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
|Wendy Shongwe
|20
|-
|-
|Hildah Magaia
|28
|-
|Sejong Sportstoto WFC (South Korea)
|Jermaine Seoposenwe
|29
|12
|FC Juarez (Mexico)
