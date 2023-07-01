The South Florida Bulls have the lowest over/under for total wins in the AAC this season, at four.

South Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
4 -130 +105 56.5%

Bulls' 2022 Performance

  • Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked worst in FBS (516.8 yards allowed per game) last season, South Florida put up better results offensively, ranking 64th in FBS by totaling 390.8 yards per game.
  • With 192.9 offensive passing yards per game (24th-worst) and 282.0 passing yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst) last season, South Florida struggled on both sides of the ball in the passing game.
  • USF was winless away from home last season and won only one home game.
  • When favored, the Bulls had just one victory (1-1). When underdogs, they lost every game (0-10).

South Florida's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Brian Battie RB 1,186 YDS / 8 TD / 98.8 YPG / 6.7 YPC
Gerry Bohanon QB 1,070 YDS (56.9%) / 6 TD / 6 INT
386 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG
Xavier Weaver WR 53 REC / 718 YDS / 6 TD / 59.8 YPG
Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 37 REC / 551 YDS / 3 TD / 45.9 YPG
Dwayne Boyles LB 49 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Jason Vaughn DL 18 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
Jatorian Hansford DL 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
James Gordon IV LB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Bulls' Strength of Schedule

  • According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Bulls will be playing the 93rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season (13), South Florida has the sixth-easiest conference schedule in college football.
  • In 2023, South Florida will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

South Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 @ Western Kentucky September 2 - -
2 Florida A&M September 9 - -
3 Alabama September 16 - -
4 Rice September 23 - -
5 @ Navy September 30 - -
6 @ UAB October 7 - -
7 Florida Atlantic October 14 - -
8 @ UConn October 21 - -
10 @ Memphis November 4 - -
11 Temple November 11 - -
12 @ UTSA November 17 - -
13 Charlotte November 25 - -

