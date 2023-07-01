The South Florida Bulls have the lowest over/under for total wins in the AAC this season, at four.

Looking to place a futures bet on South Florida's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4 -130 +105 56.5%

Bet on South Florida's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Bulls' 2022 Performance

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked worst in FBS (516.8 yards allowed per game) last season, South Florida put up better results offensively, ranking 64th in FBS by totaling 390.8 yards per game.

With 192.9 offensive passing yards per game (24th-worst) and 282.0 passing yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst) last season, South Florida struggled on both sides of the ball in the passing game.

USF was winless away from home last season and won only one home game.

When favored, the Bulls had just one victory (1-1). When underdogs, they lost every game (0-10).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Florida's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Brian Battie RB 1,186 YDS / 8 TD / 98.8 YPG / 6.7 YPC Gerry Bohanon QB 1,070 YDS (56.9%) / 6 TD / 6 INT

386 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG Xavier Weaver WR 53 REC / 718 YDS / 6 TD / 59.8 YPG Jimmy Horn Jr. WR 37 REC / 551 YDS / 3 TD / 45.9 YPG Dwayne Boyles LB 49 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Jason Vaughn DL 18 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Jatorian Hansford DL 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK James Gordon IV LB 28 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Bulls' Strength of Schedule

According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Bulls will be playing the 93rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season (13), South Florida has the sixth-easiest conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, South Florida will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

South Florida 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Western Kentucky September 2 - - 2 Florida A&M September 9 - - 3 Alabama September 16 - - 4 Rice September 23 - - 5 @ Navy September 30 - - 6 @ UAB October 7 - - 7 Florida Atlantic October 14 - - 8 @ UConn October 21 - - 10 @ Memphis November 4 - - 11 Temple November 11 - - 12 @ UTSA November 17 - - 13 Charlotte November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.