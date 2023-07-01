South Florida 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
The South Florida Bulls have the lowest over/under for total wins in the AAC this season, at four.
South Florida Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4
|-130
|+105
|56.5%
Bulls' 2022 Performance
- Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranked worst in FBS (516.8 yards allowed per game) last season, South Florida put up better results offensively, ranking 64th in FBS by totaling 390.8 yards per game.
- With 192.9 offensive passing yards per game (24th-worst) and 282.0 passing yards allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst) last season, South Florida struggled on both sides of the ball in the passing game.
- USF was winless away from home last season and won only one home game.
- When favored, the Bulls had just one victory (1-1). When underdogs, they lost every game (0-10).
South Florida's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Brian Battie
|RB
|1,186 YDS / 8 TD / 98.8 YPG / 6.7 YPC
|Gerry Bohanon
|QB
|1,070 YDS (56.9%) / 6 TD / 6 INT
386 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG
|Xavier Weaver
|WR
|53 REC / 718 YDS / 6 TD / 59.8 YPG
|Jimmy Horn Jr.
|WR
|37 REC / 551 YDS / 3 TD / 45.9 YPG
|Dwayne Boyles
|LB
|49 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Jason Vaughn
|DL
|18 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Jatorian Hansford
|DL
|14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|James Gordon IV
|LB
|28 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Bulls' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last year, the Bulls will be playing the 93rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
- Based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season (13), South Florida has the sixth-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, South Florida will face six teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.
South Florida 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Western Kentucky
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Florida A&M
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Alabama
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Rice
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Navy
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ UAB
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Florida Atlantic
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ UConn
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Memphis
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Temple
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ UTSA
|November 17
|-
|-
|13
|Charlotte
|November 25
|-
|-
