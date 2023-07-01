Steven Stamkos 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Could the Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.
Steven Stamkos' Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Steven Stamkos 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|16:41
|550:47
|Goals
|0.5
|15
|Assists
|0.6
|19
|Points
|1.0
|34
|Hits
|0.6
|20
|Takeaways
|0.2
|5
|Giveaways
|0.5
|18
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|14
Steven Stamkos' Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
