Tim Jones is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Jacksonville Jaguars match up with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Tim Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Tim Jones 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 3 REC, 30 YDS, 0 TD

Tim Jones Fantasy Insights

Other Jaguars Players

Tim Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 1 1 20 0 Week 7 Giants 1 1 7 0 Week 13 @Lions 1 1 3 0

