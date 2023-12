Victor Hedman is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Tampa Bay Lightning player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Victor Hedman's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)

Think Victor Hedman will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Victor Hedman 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 22:21 737:56 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.7 24 Points 0.9 29 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 0.2 5 Giveaways 0.7 24 Penalty Minutes 0.7 22

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Victor Hedman's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.