In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Zambia is +6500 to top Group C. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Zambia is +50000.

Zambia: World Cup Futures

Odds Overall Rank Group Rank Odds to Win +50000 27 3 Odds to Win Group C +6500 25 3

Zambia: Last World Cup Performance

Zambia was not among the 24 squads at the last World Cup in 2019.

Zambia: World Cup Schedule

Opponent Date Time Score Goal Diff Japan July 22 3:00 AM ET - - Spain July 26 3:30 AM ET - - Costa Rica July 31 3:00 AM ET - -

Zambia Roster

Name Age Number Club Jackline Nkole 24 - - Martha Tembo 25 13 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Mary Wilombe 25 6 Red Arrows (Zambia) Rhoda Chileshe 2022 - - Esther Siamfuko 18 4 - Pauline Zulu 20 - - Esther Banda 18 - - Judith Soko 19 - YASA (Zambia) Lushomo Mweemba 22 3 Green Buffaloes (Zambia) Vast Phiri 27 18 ZESCO (Zambia) Eunice Sakala 21 - Nkwazi (Zambia) Chitete Munsaka 2022 - - Agness Musesa 2022 - - Hazel Nali 25 16 Fatih Vatan SK (Turkey) Letisha Lungu 2022 - - Catherine Musonda 25 1 - Xiomara Mapepa 21 - - Margaret Belemu 26 8 Shanghai Shengli (China) Susan Banda 33 - Red Arrows (Zambia) Hellen Chanda 25 21 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Ochumba Lubandji 22 7 Red Arrows (Zambia) Misozi Zulu 18 - - Hellen Mubanga 28 9 Zaragoza CFF (Spain) Racheal Kundananji 23 17 Madrid CCF (Spain) Evarine Katongo 20 19 ZISD (Zambia) Comfort Selemani 18 - - Maylan Mulenga 23 - - Rachael Nachula 37 - - Mary Mulenga 25 - Red Arrows (Zambia) Prisca Chilufya 24 - - Barbra Banda 23 11 Shanghai Shengli (China) Regina Chanda 2022 - - Avell Chitundu 25 12 ZESCO (Zambia) Ireen Lungu 25 14 BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan) Grace Chanda 26 10 Madrid CCF (Spain)

