Zambia Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
In the 2023 Women's World Cup, Zambia is +6500 to top Group C. In terms of winning the whole tournament, Zambia is +50000.
Zambia: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+50000
|27
|3
|Odds to Win Group C
|+6500
|25
|3
Zambia: Last World Cup Performance
Zambia was not among the 24 squads at the last World Cup in 2019.
Zambia: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Japan
|July 22
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Spain
|July 26
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Costa Rica
|July 31
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Zambia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Jackline Nkole
|24
|-
|-
|Martha Tembo
|25
|13
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Mary Wilombe
|25
|6
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Rhoda Chileshe
|2022
|-
|-
|Esther Siamfuko
|18
|4
|-
|Pauline Zulu
|20
|-
|-
|Esther Banda
|18
|-
|-
|Judith Soko
|19
|-
|YASA (Zambia)
|Lushomo Mweemba
|22
|3
|Green Buffaloes (Zambia)
|Vast Phiri
|27
|18
|ZESCO (Zambia)
|Eunice Sakala
|21
|-
|Nkwazi (Zambia)
|Chitete Munsaka
|2022
|-
|-
|Agness Musesa
|2022
|-
|-
|Hazel Nali
|25
|16
|Fatih Vatan SK (Turkey)
|Letisha Lungu
|2022
|-
|-
|Catherine Musonda
|25
|1
|-
|Xiomara Mapepa
|21
|-
|-
|Margaret Belemu
|26
|8
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Susan Banda
|33
|-
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Hellen Chanda
|25
|21
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Ochumba Lubandji
|22
|7
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Misozi Zulu
|18
|-
|-
|Hellen Mubanga
|28
|9
|Zaragoza CFF (Spain)
|Racheal Kundananji
|23
|17
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
|Evarine Katongo
|20
|19
|ZISD (Zambia)
|Comfort Selemani
|18
|-
|-
|Maylan Mulenga
|23
|-
|-
|Rachael Nachula
|37
|-
|-
|Mary Mulenga
|25
|-
|Red Arrows (Zambia)
|Prisca Chilufya
|24
|-
|-
|Barbra Banda
|23
|11
|Shanghai Shengli (China)
|Regina Chanda
|2022
|-
|-
|Avell Chitundu
|25
|12
|ZESCO (Zambia)
|Ireen Lungu
|25
|14
|BIIK Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
|Grace Chanda
|26
|10
|Madrid CCF (Spain)
