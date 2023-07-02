Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) go up against the Atlanta Dream (5-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup will start at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSO.

The game has no set line.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3 and BSSO

Dream vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Sparks 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-6.2)

Atlanta (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.0

Dream vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 6-6-0 this season.

There have been eight Atlanta's games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Dream Performance Insights

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the WNBA with 89.9 points allowed per game, they've been forced to count on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league scoring 84.2 points per game.

Atlanta ranks worst in the WNBA with 37.5 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 36.0 boards per game (fourth-ranked in league).

While the Dream rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in turnovers per game with 15.7 (second-worst), they rank fifth in the league with 13.6 forced turnovers per game.

With 6.6 three-pointers per game, the Dream are eighth in the WNBA. They have a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Dream have struggled to stop three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 8.2 threes allowed per game. They rank eighth by allowing a 35.2% three-point percentage to opponents this year.

Atlanta is attempting 50.5 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 72.5% of the shots it has taken (and 77.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.2 treys per contest, which are 27.5% of its shots (and 22.5% of the team's buckets).

