Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .266.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.4%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (28 of 72), with two or more runs seven times (9.7%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|30
|.260
|AVG
|.275
|.297
|OBP
|.345
|.500
|SLG
|.520
|16
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|14
|39/8
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.91 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 60th, 1.256 WHIP ranks 40th, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 53rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
