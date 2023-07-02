Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .251 with nine doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 90th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 44 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 66), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (24 of 66), with more than one RBI 11 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 28 .257 AVG .242 .325 OBP .342 .478 SLG .515 14 XBH 11 8 HR 8 21 RBI 18 37/14 K/BB 21/14 0 SB 0

