Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 28, when he went 0-for-3 against the Twins.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .277 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

d'Arnaud has gotten at least one hit in 59.4% of his games this year (19 of 32), with multiple hits eight times (25.0%).

In five games this season, he has homered (15.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 11 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .304 AVG .260 .418 OBP .308 .609 SLG .384 6 XBH 5 4 HR 2 11 RBI 8 7/9 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings