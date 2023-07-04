The Atlanta Braves (57-27) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Guardians have +115 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been set for this contest.

Braves vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 73 times and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 43-14 (75.4%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 9-1 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (42.4%) in those games.

The Guardians have a mark of 4-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

