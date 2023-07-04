Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 113 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He's slashed .335/.413/.599 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs, 51 walks and 68 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.354/.571 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 52 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.358/.503 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 88 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.342/.356 so far this season.

Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two doubles and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

