On Tuesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 113 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .599.

He ranks second in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Acuna is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 67 of 84 games this year (79.8%), including 34 multi-hit games (40.5%).

In 23.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 53 times this year (63.1%), including 20 games with multiple runs (23.8%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .322 AVG .350 .411 OBP .415 .552 SLG .650 23 XBH 23 8 HR 13 25 RBI 29 28/26 K/BB 20/16 20 SB 20

Guardians Pitching Rankings