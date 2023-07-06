Thursday's contest between the Miami Marlins (51-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) squaring off at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on July 6.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (5-2) versus the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (5-5).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have won 27 out of the 38 games, or 71.1%, in which they've been favored.

Miami is 23-7 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has scored 371 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (398 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Braves L 7-0 Eury Pérez vs Charlie Morton July 2 @ Braves L 6-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Spencer Strider July 3 Cardinals W 5-4 Braxton Garrett vs Miles Mikolas July 4 Cardinals W 15-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Adam Wainwright July 5 Cardinals W 10-9 Bryan Hoeing vs Matthew Liberatore July 6 Cardinals - Eury Pérez vs Jack Flaherty July 7 Phillies - Sandy Alcantara vs Zack Wheeler July 8 Phillies - Braxton Garrett vs Ranger Suárez July 9 Phillies - Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola July 14 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA

Cardinals Schedule