Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park in the final of a four-game series, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 82 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami is 20th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Marlins' .263 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Miami ranks 22nd in runs scored with 371 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

Miami's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 398 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.487 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed a third of an inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Perez is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Perez enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In five of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - -

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins L 15-2 Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins L 10-9 Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Dylan Cease 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito 7/14/2023 Nationals - Home - - 7/15/2023 Nationals - Home - -

