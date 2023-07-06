How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park in the final of a four-game series, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 82 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami is 20th in MLB, slugging .400.
- The Marlins' .263 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Miami ranks 22nd in runs scored with 371 (4.2 per game).
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.
- Miami's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami's 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 116 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 398 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .328.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.487 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed a third of an inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Perez is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Perez enters this matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In five of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (5-5) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the New York Yankees on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.
- Flaherty has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|L 7-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
|7/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Miles Mikolas
|7/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Adam Wainwright
|7/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-9
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jack Flaherty
|7/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zack Wheeler
|7/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ranger Suárez
|7/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|7/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Ian Hamilton
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|L 15-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-9
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Eury Pérez
|7/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dylan Cease
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Lucas Giolito
|7/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
