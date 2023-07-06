The Miami Marlins (51-37) hope to finish off a sweep of a four-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51), at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (5-2, 2.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (5-5, 4.60 ERA).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 20-year-old has pitched to a 2.47 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .275 batting average against him.

Flaherty has registered five quality starts this season.

Flaherty is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.558 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.

