Marlins vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 6
The Miami Marlins (51-37) hope to finish off a sweep of a four-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51), at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (5-2, 2.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty (5-5, 4.60 ERA).
Marlins vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- Perez (5-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 20-year-old has pitched to a 2.47 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 10 games.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.
- Perez has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .275 batting average against him.
- Flaherty has registered five quality starts this season.
- Flaherty is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 16 outings this season.
- The 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.558 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
