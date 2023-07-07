Friday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) against the Atlanta Braves (58-28) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the mound, while Tyler Glasnow (2-2) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 9-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 51 of its 75 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 487.

The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

