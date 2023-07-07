Braves vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Braves have -110 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the game.
Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Braves' past 10 contests.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has entered seven games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 5-2 in those contests.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 86 opportunities.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 7-7-0 in 14 games with a line this season.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|30-15
|28-13
|21-9
|37-19
|45-23
|13-5
