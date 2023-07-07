Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Braves have -110 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: Apple TV+

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Braves and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Braves' past 10 contests.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

Atlanta has entered seven games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 5-2 in those contests.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of its 86 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 7-7-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 28-13 21-9 37-19 45-23 13-5

