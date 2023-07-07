How to Watch the Braves vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves will meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Matt Olson among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Rays vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Braves Player Props
|Rays vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Braves Prediction
|Rays vs Braves Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 166 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.500) this season.
- The Braves' .274 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Atlanta has scored 487 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.
- The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.262 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (8-6) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Morton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.