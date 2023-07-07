The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves will meet on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Matt Olson among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 166 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Atlanta (.500) this season.

The Braves' .274 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Atlanta has scored 487 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.

The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of 1.262 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (8-6) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Morton has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.