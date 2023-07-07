The Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and the Atlanta Braves (58-28) will square off in the series opener on Friday, July 7 at Tropicana Field, with Tyler Glasnow getting the ball for the Rays and Charlie Morton taking the mound for the Braves. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Braves have -110 odds to win. An 8.5-run total is listed for this game.

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 75 times and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rays have a 53-25 record (winning 67.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Braves have come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+185) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230)

Braves Futures Odds

