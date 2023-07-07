Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Rays on July 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Braves vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 117 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 43 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.
- He's slashed .337/.414/.594 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his 17th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with three doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 70 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .254/.361/.577 on the year.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|7
|3
|3
|11
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|12
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 20
|4.1
|6
|6
|6
|7
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|3
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.342/.462 on the year.
- Franco will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 88 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He's slashed .310/.399/.496 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
