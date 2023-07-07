The Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and Atlanta Braves (58-28) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Phillies, and the Braves a series win over the Guardians.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-2) to the mound, while Charlie Morton (8-6) will take the ball for the Braves.

Braves vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (8-6) takes the mound first for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.

Morton is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Morton is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.50 and 14 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in seven games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

