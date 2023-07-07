2023 John Deere Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
After one round of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Jonas Blixt is in the lead (+2800), shooting a nine-under 62.
John Deere Classic Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Deere Run
- Location: Silvis, Illinois
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards
John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +550
Young Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|3rd
Adam Schenk
- Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +900
Schenk Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|6
|0
|3rd
Alex Smalley
- Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Smalley Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|9th
Seamus Power
- Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Power Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|9th
Garrick Higgo
- Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +2200
Higgo Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|6
|0
|3rd
John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Nate Lashley
|3rd (-6)
|+2200
|Denny McCarthy
|23rd (-3)
|+2200
|Russell Henley
|41st (-2)
|+2500
|Grayson Murray
|2nd (-7)
|+2500
|Byeong-Hun An
|14th (-4)
|+2800
|Brendon Todd
|9th (-5)
|+2800
|Greyson Sigg
|3rd (-6)
|+2800
|Jonas Blixt
|1st (-9)
|+2800
|Akshay Bhatia
|9th (-5)
|+3300
|Ludvig Aberg
|23rd (-3)
|+3500
