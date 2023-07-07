After one round of play at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Jonas Blixt is in the lead (+2800), shooting a nine-under 62.

John Deere Classic Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET

8:40 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +550

Young Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd

Adam Schenk

Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET

1:43 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +900

Schenk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 6 0 3rd

Alex Smalley

Tee Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Current Rank: 9th (-5)

9th (-5) Odds to Win: +1800

Smalley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th

Seamus Power

Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET

1:43 PM ET Current Rank: 9th (-5)

9th (-5) Odds to Win: +2000

Power Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 6 1 9th

Garrick Higgo

Tee Time: 1:43 PM ET

1:43 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-6)

3rd (-6) Odds to Win: +2200

Higgo Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 6 0 3rd

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Nate Lashley 3rd (-6) +2200 Denny McCarthy 23rd (-3) +2200 Russell Henley 41st (-2) +2500 Grayson Murray 2nd (-7) +2500 Byeong-Hun An 14th (-4) +2800 Brendon Todd 9th (-5) +2800 Greyson Sigg 3rd (-6) +2800 Jonas Blixt 1st (-9) +2800 Akshay Bhatia 9th (-5) +3300 Ludvig Aberg 23rd (-3) +3500

