Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (45-43) and the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (5-4) versus the Orioles and Cole Irvin (1-3).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 34, or 63%, of those games.

Minnesota is 11-8 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 62.3% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 375 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins' 3.53 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Orioles have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Orioles' past 10 games.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a mark of 3-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Baltimore is the ninth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (418 total).

The Orioles have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Orioles W 1-0 Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish July 2 @ Orioles L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin July 3 Royals W 8-4 Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox July 4 Royals W 9-3 Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke July 5 Royals W 5-0 Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh July 7 Orioles - Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin July 8 Orioles - Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells July 9 Orioles - Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson July 14 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA

Orioles Schedule