How to Watch the Twins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 114 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .402 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 375 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.53 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Fueled by 273 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Baltimore has scored 418 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Orioles rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Baltimore strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Baltimore has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.
- The Orioles rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.320 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Ober is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Ober will try to build on a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
- Irvin has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Irvin has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.
- In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cole Irvin
|Sonny Gray
|7/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Domingo Germán
|7/4/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-4
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/5/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Randy Vasquez
|7/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 14-1
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Luis Severino
|7/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Cole Irvin
|Bailey Ober
|7/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Sonny Gray
|7/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Joe Ryan
|7/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|-
