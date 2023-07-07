Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins meet Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota's .402 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.

The Twins rank 24th in the majors with a .233 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 375 (4.3 per game).

The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

Twins batters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.53 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.155).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Fueled by 273 extra-base hits, Baltimore ranks 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Baltimore has scored 418 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Orioles have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Orioles rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Baltimore strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Baltimore has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

The Orioles rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.320 WHIP this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Ober is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this outing.

Ober will try to build on a 14-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

The Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Irvin has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Irvin has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - -

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Cole Irvin Sonny Gray 7/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Away Tyler Wells Domingo Germán 7/4/2023 Yankees L 8-4 Away Kyle Gibson Clarke Schmidt 7/5/2023 Yankees W 6-3 Away Dean Kremer Randy Vasquez 7/6/2023 Yankees W 14-1 Away Kyle Bradish Luis Severino 7/7/2023 Twins - Away Cole Irvin Bailey Ober 7/8/2023 Twins - Away Tyler Wells Sonny Gray 7/9/2023 Twins - Away Kyle Gibson Joe Ryan 7/14/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/15/2023 Marlins - Home - - 7/16/2023 Marlins - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.